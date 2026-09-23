AI-generated video of people marching in London shared online

A Facebook video that claims to show “thousands” of people recently marching through central London is AI-generated.

The post is captioned: “A massive crowd fills the streets of Central London as thousands march together in a powerful display of unity. #London #UKNews #MarchForUnity”.

The video seemingly shows a large number of people, some of whom are carrying Union Jacks and England flags.

But it isn’t real. It contains a SynthID watermark, indicating it was made with Google’s AI tools. There are also visual glitches which are common tells of AI-generation, such as a police officer merging into a marcher in the front of the crowd.