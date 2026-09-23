AI-generated video of people marching in London shared online
A Facebook video that claims to show “thousands” of people recently marching through central London is AI-generated.
The post is captioned: “A massive crowd fills the streets of Central London as thousands march together in a powerful display of unity. #London #UKNews #MarchForUnity”.
The video seemingly shows a large number of people, some of whom are carrying Union Jacks and England flags.
But it isn’t real. It contains a SynthID watermark, indicating it was made with Google’s AI tools. There are also visual glitches which are common tells of AI-generation, such as a police officer merging into a marcher in the front of the crowd.
We could find no credible evidence any such march took place in London over the last week.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this video isn’t real and was made using artificial intelligence.