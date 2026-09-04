AI image of Shabana Mahmood wearing keffiyeh headscarf circulating online

This image has been edited with AI. In the original, Ms Mahmood is not wearing a headscarf or a green coat.

It appears to have been created using a genuine photo of Ms Mahmood, taken by an Associated Press photographer as she left 10 Downing Street on 10 February.

The image contains a SynthID watermark that shows it was “ generated with OpenAI tools ” such as ChatGPT, the OpenAI API, or Codex.

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In this original image, Ms Mahmood is not wearing a head covering of any kind. The headscarf that has been added in the edited image appears to be a black and white keffiyeh (which has become associated with Palestinian identity). Nor is she wearing the green jacket that also features in the images being shared on social media.

The image being shared on Facebook also features text that attributes the quote “I put Islam first in everything I do” to Ms Mahmood.

While she has spoken publicly several times about being Muslim and her relationship with Islam, we couldn’t find evidence she has said the exact words included in the post.

She said in a 2024 interview “Like a lot of practicing Muslims, my faith is the most important thing in my life, it is the absolute driver of everything that I do”. She told the Times the same year that “My faith is the core of who I am. It is the part of me that remains when all else is gone. I would see it as the central truth of who I am as a person.”

Before sharing content like this, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this, as does our guide to spotting AI fakes.