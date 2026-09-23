Labour by-election candidate has British nationality, contrary to social media claims

What was claimed Somali asylum seeker Sagal Abdi-Wali has been chosen as Labour's candidate for the upcoming by-election in Holborn and St Pancras. Our verdict This is misleading. Ms Abdi-Wali is Labour’s candidate for this by-election but she is not currently seeking asylum. She came to the UK from Somalia as a child refugee in the 1990s and is now listed as having British nationality.

A number of social media users have shared the misleading claim that the leader of Camden Council Sagal Abdi-Wali, Labour’s candidate in the upcoming Holborn and St Pancras by-election, is a Somali asylum seeker. Ms Abdi-Wali has spoken about coming to the UK from Somalia as a child refugee in the 1990s, but she is now listed on Companies House as having British nationality. She is not currently seeking asylum.

Posts making the claim have been shared more than a thousand times across X, Facebook and Instagram, with some questioning the eligibility of “non-citizens” or “foreigners” to stand in UK elections. To stand as a candidate in a UK parliamentary election you need to be at least 18 years old and be either a British citizen, a citizen of the Republic of Ireland, or a citizen of a Commonwealth country who either does not require leave to enter or remain in the UK, or has indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

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