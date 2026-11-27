A video seemingly showing a large UK protest that has been shared thousands of times on social media was made with AI.

The video shows a large crowd of people, many of whom are carrying Union Jacks, St George’s Cross flags or cardboard signs, slowly marching through a street while others look on from a higher vantage point.

In the clip, one man says: “The mainstream media refuses to show you this. Just look at the size of this crowd” and another says: “The British working classes are finally taking our country back. Share this everywhere right now.”

But this video is AI-generated.

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Visual glitches that are typical of AI-generated content are visible in the high resolution version of the video, such as garbled text on the signs, distortion in some of the faces of the figures leaning over the crowd, and some of the marchers appearing to walk backwards.

Google’s SynthID detector says both its visuals and audio contain an invisible Synth ID watermark indicating it was made or edited with Google’s AI tools.

Large demonstrations where marchers carried Union Jacks and St George’s Cross flags took place in London in September 2025 and May 2026, but we couldn’t find evidence similar large-scale marches have taken place in the last few weeks.

Our misinformation toolkit and guide to spotting AI content can help verify what you’re looking at before you share it with others.