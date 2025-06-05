Angela Rayner didn’t ‘break the law’ by postponing some local elections

What was claimed Angela Rayner broke the law by cancelling some local council elections. Our verdict This isn’t the case. Nine council elections in England were postponed from May 2025 to May 2026, so that the councils could take part in local government reorganisation. Section 87 of the Local Government Act 2000 gives the secretary of state the power to make an order to change the year in which the ordinary election to a local authority takes place. What was claimed The government’s decision to “cancel” local elections went as high as the Supreme Court and they upheld the lower court decision. Our verdict We could not find any evidence of legal challenges being brought against the government over the postponing of the local elections, in the Supreme Court or anywhere else. 1 of 2 claims

