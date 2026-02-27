Youth unemployment is not at its ‘highest ever’ levels

Incorrect. While both the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed 16-24 year olds reached their highest levels in a decade in December 2025, these figures were consistently higher than they are now between late 2008 and early 2015.

“I am not going to welcome the fact that youth unemployment is at its highest ever. I am not going to welcome the fact that unemployment has increased every single month under this Labour Government.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday the Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch MP, claimed the UK’s youth unemployment is its “highest ever”.

This isn’t correct. Both the number of unemployed 16-24 year olds and the rate of unemployment for this demographic was higher than current levels between 2009 and 2015, though the latest figures do represent a 10-year high.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the unemployment rate among 16-24 year olds was 16.1% in the three months to December 2025, while the number of this age group who were unemployed was 739,000.

While the unemployment rate for young people did reach its highest level since early 2015 in October-December 2025, it was consistently 16.1% or higher between September-November 2008 and December 2014-February 2015, as well as between March-May 1992 and March-May 1995.