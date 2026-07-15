Viral clip does not show Nigel Farage rehearsing a ‘grief walk’ after Ann Widdecombe’s death

What was claimed A video shows Nigel Farage rehearsing a “grief walk” following Ann Widdecombe’s death. Our verdict False. This clip predates Ms Widdecombe’s recent death and shows Mr Farage walking in Clacton-on-Sea in July 2024.

A clip of Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage is circulating on social media with false claims it shows him “practising his Ann Widdecombe grief walk”. Former Conservative minister and Reform’s immigration and justice spokesperson Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Devon on 9 July 2026, having sustained serious injuries.

In the video, Mr Farage can be seen walking down a road before turning around and walking back. One post with more than three thousand likes shares the clip with the caption: “This is actually real. The phony goul [sic], Nigel Farage, practising his Ann Widdecombe grief walk for his PR stunt. How low will these people go?” But this clip predates Ms Widdecombe’s death. It actually shows Mr Farage walking around his constituency on polling day during the 2024 General Election. Sky News shared a higher quality version of the clip on 4 July 2024 with overlaid text saying “he has been seen strolling around Clacton-on-Sea enjoying an ice cream”.

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