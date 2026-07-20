Keir Starmer won’t get a £115,000 ‘pension’ or ‘salary’ for life

This is misleading. The £115,000 figure is the maximum amount ex-PMs can claim each year to cover necessary costs associated with their ongoing duties.

For the purposes of this fact check, we are only assessing the claims about the £115,000 figure. This actually refers to the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA)—an allowance that can be used by former PMs to reimburse expenses “for necessary administrative costs arising from their special position in public life”. These might include managing an office, dealing with correspondence and covering the costs of appearing at events in their capacity as an ex-prime minister.

Crucially, the £115,000 is not paid like a pension or a salary. It is just the maximum amount that an ex-PM can claim in expenses each year for any costs they have incurred.