No, Keir Starmer won’t get a £115,000 ‘pension’ as an ex-PM

This is misleading. The £115,000 figure is not a “pension”—it’s the maximum amount ex-PMs can be reimbursed each year to cover costs associated with duties undertaken in their role as former prime ministers.

As a former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be entitled to a pension of £115,000 a year for the rest of his life.

Following his resignation announcement on Monday morning we’ve seen several claims on social media that the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will be entitled to £115,000 a year “for the rest of his life”.

Some have described this annual amount as his “salary” or “pension”, but that’s not what it is.

The £115,000 figure refers to the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA)—an allowance that can be used by former PMs to reimburse expenses “for necessary administrative costs arising from their special position in public life”, such as managing an office, dealing with correspondence and covering the costs of appearing at events in their capacity as an ex-Prime Minister.

It is not paid automatically—£115,000 is the maximum amount they can claim in a year once costs have been incurred.