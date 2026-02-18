No, Keir Starmer was not ‘dragged out’ of the House of Commons following a clash with Nigel Farage

18 February 2026

Posts shared on Facebook claim the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was “forcibly dragged out” of the House of Commons following a clash with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP.

Needless to say, there is no evidence this ever happened.

The posts claim Mr Starmer was “forcibly removed” after accusing Mr Farage of “poisoning public discourse” and that “security intervened, dragging a red-faced, shouting Starmer from the chamber.”

There’ve been no credible reports or footage of any such incident and it isn’t in Hansard, the “substantially verbatim” record of what is said in Parliament.

Mr Starmer did say recently that Reform UK had “poisoned” the country’s discourse with what he described as “racist rhetoric”, however this was in response to comments made by Sarah Pochin MP, not Mr Farage, and was said in an interview with the Daily Mirror, not in Parliament.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this didn’t happen.

