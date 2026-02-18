No, Keir Starmer was not ‘dragged out’ of the House of Commons following a clash with Nigel Farage

Posts shared on Facebook claim the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was “forcibly dragged out” of the House of Commons following a clash with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP.

Needless to say, there is no evidence this ever happened.

The posts claim Mr Starmer was “forcibly removed” after accusing Mr Farage of “poisoning public discourse” and that “security intervened, dragging a red-faced, shouting Starmer from the chamber.”

There’ve been no credible reports or footage of any such incident and it isn’t in Hansard, the “substantially verbatim” record of what is said in Parliament.