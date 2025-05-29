Russia’s defence spending is not 43% of its GDP

There’s no evidence to support this figure. Precise estimates vary, but think tanks have suggested that Russia’s defence spending was 6.7% or 7.1% of its GDP in 2024. Similar forecasts for this year put it at between 6.1% and 7.5% of the country’s GDP.

"But it’s worth noting that Russia is at 43 per cent, and we’re arguing over 2.36 to 2.5 and having a defence review to buy political cover to get that."

In an interview with The House Magazine published earlier this month, Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp suggested Russia spends 43% of its GDP on defence.

While discussing the UK’s plans for defence spending to reach 2.5% of GDP, Mr Jopp was asked if the UK’s proportion of GDP spent on defence should be in “double figures”. He responded: “No, not yet. But it’s worth noting that Russia is at 43 per cent, and we’re arguing over 2.36 to 2.5.”

It’s not clear what this claim is based on— we asked Mr Jopp for a source for his claim, and did not receive a reply. But we’ve not been able to find any evidence to support it.

While precise estimates vary, think tanks have put the figure for 2024 at either 6.7% or 7.1%.

Politicians should provide evidence for claims they make, and if an MP is quoted making a false or misleading claim in the media they should take responsibility for informing the publication of their error so it can take appropriate steps to correct this.