Facebook post shares fake Angela Rayner and Suella Braverman quotes

23 February 2026

A Facebook post reports a fake exchange in Parliament between the former Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, and the Reform education spokesperson, Suella Braverman.

The post begins: “‘SAY ONE MORE WORD, AND I’LL EMBARRASS YOU ON NATIONAL TV,’ ANGELA RAYNER SNAPPED ACROSS THE DISPATCH BOX.”

The phrase “embarrass you on national TV” has not been used in Parliament by anyone at least since Ms Rayner became an MP, and she has never used the word “embarrass” in the House of Commons.

The post, which was published on 6 February 2026, goes on to describe Ms Rayner as Deputy PM, even though she resigned from the government last September.

Calling it an exchange “across the despatch box” at which the “Tories froze” also suggests that Ms Braverman was representing the Conservatives, even though she left the party in January.

