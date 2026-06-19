No, Reform didn’t come second in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election

19 June 2026

Responding to last night’s by-election results in a video posted on X Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage MP said his party was “pleased to come second in Arbroath”.

But Reform actually came in third. We’ve asked Reform UK for comment and will update this fact check with any response.

The Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election was held on 18 June following the election of its previous MP Stephen Gethins to the Scottish Parliament in May (MSPs cannot sit in Westminster and Holyrood at the same time).

The seat was retained by the SNP, with the Conservatives taking second place, 183 votes ahead of Reform UK in third.

Reform also came third in the other by-election held in Scotland last night for Aberdeen South. That seat was won by the Conservatives from the SNP, who came second.

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