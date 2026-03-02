The home secretary did not take part in a minute’s silence for Ayatollah Khamenei

False. The Home Office has confirmed this didn’t happen. The picture shared with the claims is unrelated and over a year old.

The home secretary Shabana Mahmood took part in a minute’s silence to mark the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Social media posts have falsely claimed that the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, took part in a minute’s silence to mark the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Full Fact contacted the Home Office, which told us that Ms Mahmood did not do this. And we’ve seen no other evidence to support the claims, which have not been reported by any credible media outlets.