Former National Cyber Leader and data expert to become Full Fact Chair

Full Fact is delighted to announce the appointment of Sally Walker as the charity’s new Chair. She will take up this role at our next full board meeting in March.

Sally Walker is a former senior GCHQ leader and led the creation of the UK’s National Cyber Force. She now works with organisations on navigating rapid technological change and disruption. Over the course of her career, Sally has advised UK and US governments on cyber policy, data integrity and international information threats, provided regular commentary and analysis to media on AI and misinformation, and designed training for companies on AI readiness and ethical leadership.

On her appointment as Chair of Full Fact, Sally Walker says -

“Trust in information is fundamental to a robust democracy. So many of the conversations I have had recently have been about resilience of individuals and organisations, about the impact of AI on data integrity and about the critical need for a reliable, evidence-based information environment. My career has focused on enabling leaders and organisations to act safely, legally and credibly in high-risk, digitally complex environments - even where truth is often contested, facts are obfuscated and public trust is forever at stake. It’s clear to me that Full Fact’s work is more essential than ever and I am excited to help the organisation with the next phase of their strategic growth and impact.”

Sally will be replacing Michael Samuel as Chair. Michael is a co-founder of Full Fact, has chaired the board of trustees at Full Fact from the beginning of the organisation and has been a steadfast and generous supporter of Full Fact’s work for the last sixteen years. Although Michael will be stepping down as Chairman he will continue to support our fundraising efforts in an ambassadorial capacity.