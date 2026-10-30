Post from ‘Nobel Committee member’ is satire

This is a satirical post. It was first shared on X by an account that describes themselves as a “satirist” and regularly creates similar content from fictional insiders.

A post about Donald Trump’s efforts to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize was written by a Nobel Committee member.

A satirical post about US President Donald Trump’s efforts to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize has been shared on Facebook as if it’s from an actual Nobel Committee member.

The lengthy post begins “I am a member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee” and goes on to describe how the Nobel Peace Prize is supposedly awarded, before mocking the US President’s desire to win the prize. While the post doesn’t mention President Trump by name, its description of an award hopeful matches him.

It was originally shared on 12 October on X by an account under the name “Peter Girnus”, who describes themself in their bio as a “Reader. Writer. Satirist. Hacker.”

The account regularly shares long posts from fictional insiders, such as employees working for AI companies or government departments.

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While most accounts re-sharing the Nobel Committee post note that it is satire, not all of them do.

Although some claims we check seem very obviously fake or satirical, this isn’t always clear to everyone. Our blog explains more about why we still fact check these kinds of posts.

It’s important to consider the source of claims before sharing them online. Our toolkit has tips and guides on how to do this.