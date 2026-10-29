Donald Trump did not post on Truth Social about the Republicans already winning the 2026 midterms

There is no evidence Donald Trump made any such post on his Truth Social account. It was initially posted by a satire account.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “Why are we wasting time counting ballots? Everybody already knows the Republicans WON the 2026 midterms in a historic landslide! ALL 50 STATES!”

A screenshot of what appears to be a social media post from US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, claiming the Republicans have already won the 2026 midterms “in a historic landslide” is being shared on social media.

The supposed post has the date 26 October 2026, and claims the Republicans have won “all 50 states” and that the President is “officially declaring victory for EVERY Republican candidate right now. Every Senate seat, every House seat, every governor's race. The Democrats can count all they want, but it won't change the fact that we won.”

But Full Fact could not find any posts on President Trump’s account with this wording.

Likewise, Trump’s Truth, a website that archives Mr Trump’s posts on the social media site he launched in 2022, did not include any posts with that phrase either. And there have been no credible reports of the President making such a claim ahead of the US midterm elections, which will take place on 3 November.

All the supposed screenshots Full Fact could find show exactly the same number of “ReTruths” and “Likes” (8.14k and 36.7k). If the post were real, you might expect more than one screengrab of it to have been taken and later be shared online. The President’s profile picture also appears warped in the screenshot compared to the one on his genuine account, and when we put the screenshot through Google’s SynthID detector it told us it was “made or edited with AI”.

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The first example of the screenshot we could find online was also posted by an account that describes itself as a “satirical news organisation”.

We have previously fact checked fake screenshots supposedly from Mr Trump’s social media accounts ending dual citizenship and saying the president should be impeached if the Dow Jones drops 1,000 points.

Misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.