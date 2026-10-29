No evidence Donald Trump’s mother said he’d be a ‘disaster’ for the United States

A supposed quote critical of President Donald Trump and attributed to his late mother, Mary Anne Trump, is being shared on social media again. But there’s no evidence Mrs Trump ever said these words.

The posts include an image of Mr Trump, alongside text providing some biographical details about Mrs Trump and a quote that refers to the president as “an IDIOT with ZERO common sense and NO social skills” who “would be a DISASTER for the United States”.

Mrs Trump’s name appears twice below the quote, though her name is misspelled as “Marie” in the second.

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The quote is very similar to others we’ve previously encountered, and similar phrasing has been repeatedly debunked by other fact checking organisations too. Posts like these have been shared online since at least 2019.

The photo used in the post is very similar to one from 1992. Mrs Trump died in 2000.