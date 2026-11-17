False. The video was filmed in Berlin Central Station in 2024 and actually shows German police intervening in a pro-Palestine protest.

A video shows Swiss police enforcing the country’s ban on wearing face coverings after a group of Muslim women staged a protest against the “burqa ban”.

A video has been shared thousands of times on social media alongside claims it shows Swiss police enforcing the country’s ban on public face coverings after a group of Muslim women “held a protest against” it.

But the clip was actually filmed at Berlin Central Station in 2024 and shows German police intervening in a pro-Palestine protest.

In the video, multiple police officers can be seen pinning a woman to the ground. Other people are being escorted or carried away by police in the background. One of the video captions (translated from Spanish) states: “The nonsense in Switzerland is over. Police begin enforcing the ban on burqas in public spaces against a group of Muslim women protesting by breaking the rule at a train station.”

Similar claims have also accompanied the video on Facebook.

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Since 1 January 2025, the wearing of face coverings in public in Switzerland has been banned (a law commonly referred to as the “burqa ban”), though there are some exceptions, such as in places of worship, or when coverings are worn for health reasons or protection against the weather.

However, there are signs that the footage does not show what is claimed.

The insignia on the back of the police officers’ vests reads ‘POLIZEI’ and “BP”, which indicates the officers are part of the Bundespolizei—the German Federal Police. The “BLU” abbreviation, which is also visible on their jackets, suggests the unit is based in Blumberg, just northeast of Berlin.

The uniforms also match those worn by German police officers in other images.

Full Fact found the clip was shared online as early as March 2024, before the Swiss face covering ban came into force.

And various Reuters images that show a pro-Palestine protest taking place at Berlin Central Station on 29 March 2024 also feature the same green ‘waterdrop’ shop as the video. A photograph of a woman being escorted by police appears to show the same person captured in the video.

The image description provided by Reuters says: "Berlin's riot police detained several participants, employing force in the process.”

Miscaptioned footage is a common form of misinformation we see online and it’s important to consider whether a post shows what it claims before sharing it. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this.