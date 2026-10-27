Viral video shows dead goat being dragged behind vehicle, not human body

This video has been online since 2025 and a longer version of the footage shows a dead goat tied to the vehicle—not a person. We have not been able to verify the identity of the person driving the cart.

A video shows an Israeli settler dragging a lifeless body on the ground behind their golf cart.

A video of a “lifeless body” being dragged behind a golf cart has been shared on social media.

But the footage actually shows a dead goat tied to the back of the vehicle—not a person.

The clip [WARNING: distressing content] was recently shared on X and Facebook with the caption: “LIVE FOOTAGE: Israeli settler drags a lifeless body with a rope tied to his golf court [sic]. This is the most unsettling video I ever saw.”

The same X account has shared the video multiple times in the past year with claims that it shows the body of a child.

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Some Facebook users also seem to think the video shows a person, commenting “may be this men was alive and murdered by pulling from the car [sic]” and “a human body is not a trophy”.

But Full Fact found the video has been online since at least December 2025, with a caption claiming that it was filmed on 12 December, near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, and shows “a settler in his late teens” who “tethered a dead goat to an ATV and dragged it to the outskirts of the illegal outpost he lives in”.

This longer version of the video includes a second clip where the person filming zooms in to the animal that has been left on the ground and can be heard saying “it’s a dead goat”.

The full footage was also shared by other accounts at the time—with the same claims that it showed a dead goat. We have not been able to verify the identity of the person driving the vehicle.

Separate footage showing a body being dragged behind an Israeli army vehicle was shared online in 2023 [WARNING: distressing content] and was verified by fact checkers at the time.

Misinformation around conflicts can spread fast, and videos and images can easily be taken out of context. Our toolkit provides tips to help you check if an image or video has been shared in the original context.