Photo of woman buried neck-deep shared again with false claim it shows Iran stoning
An image of a person buried neck-deep in the ground has again been shared thousands of times with incorrect claims it shows a woman about to be executed in Iran.
Text accompanying the photo says: “A woman just before being stoned to death in Iran under Shariah laws. [sic]”
But this photo was actually taken in Colombia in 2003, during a protest in the south-west of the country over the government’s failure to relocate displaced people to a safer part of the city of Cali.
This false claim has been shared online with the photo since at least 2018, and we’ve debunked it before.
Human rights organisations have documented 150 people who were stoned to death in Iran between 1980 and 2009, but this isn’t what this photo shows.
Miscaptioned images like these can spread misleading information when shared unchecked. We’ve written a guide on how to identify misleading images online here.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this image is actually from a 2003 protest in Colombia.
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