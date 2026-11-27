An image of a person buried neck-deep in the ground has again been shared thousands of times with incorrect claims it shows a woman about to be executed in Iran.

Text accompanying the photo says: “A woman just before being stoned to death in Iran under Shariah laws. [sic]”

But this photo was actually taken in Colombia in 2003, during a protest in the south-west of the country over the government’s failure to relocate displaced people to a safer part of the city of Cali.

This false claim has been shared online with the photo since at least 2018, and we’ve debunked it before.

Join 75,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up You need JavaScript enabled to sign up to the newsletter. Alternatively, you can contact us Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

Human rights organisations have documented 150 people who were stoned to death in Iran between 1980 and 2009, but this isn’t what this photo shows.

Miscaptioned images like these can spread misleading information when shared unchecked. We’ve written a guide on how to identify misleading images online here.