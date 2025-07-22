Old video of mosque fire in Indonesia shared as recent incident in Barcelona

This clip actually shows a mosque fire in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2022. However, there was a fire at an unopened mosque in Piera, near Barcelona, the cause of which is being investigated.

One post says: “A newly constructed mosque in Piera, Barcelona, was intentionally set ablaze just days before its inauguration.”

The clip shows flames engulfing the top of a building with a crescent shape visible through the thick smoke. Overlaid text on the clip says: “Spaniards burn Islamist Piera Mosque, Barcelona.” It has been shared across social media platforms including on X , Instagram and Facebook .

A video is being shared on social media with false claims it shows a mosque that has been set on fire in Barcelona, Spain. But the footage actually shows a burning mosque in Indonesia in 2022.

The head of the mosque, Muhammad Subki, reportedly said the fire broke out while construction workers were renovating the mosque, and that it was made worse by strong winds. Local police confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

It’s true, however, that there was a fire on 12 July at a new, un-opened mosque in Piera near Barcelona. There were no injuries reported, and the cause is being investigated.

The versions of the video being shared online with misleading claims include two overlaid photos—one showing a room with square windows and a blue carpet and another of a room with similar square windows destroyed by fire. These photos do show the unopened mosque in Piera before and after the fire.

Miscaptioned clips are a common form of misinformation we see online. It’s important to consider whether videos you see online show what they claim to be before sharing them. Our guides to identifying misleading videos and images offer some useful tips for verifying social media clips yourself.