Who decides the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize?

Amid ongoing tensions between the US and Europe over the future of Greenland, US President Donald Trump has appeared to criticise the country of Norway for the fact that he wasn’t awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

In a widely reported letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, Mr Trump said: “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant.”

Some media outlets have questioned Mr Trump’s claim about the prize however, saying Norway does not decide who wins it.

(Other fact checkers have previously examined the President’s claim to have stopped eight wars, though we’ve not looked at it here.)

Mr Trump’s remarks come after the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded last year to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who last week gave her medal to Mr Trump.