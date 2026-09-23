Video of protests in Greece isn’t recent - it’s from February 2025

This footage is old—it shows mass protests which took place in February 2025 on the anniversary of a rail disaster. There are no recent reports of protests on a similar scale.

A video shared on social media shows widespread protests in Greece, and suggests the country “is at a standstill”.

A video showing a large demonstration in Thessaloniki, Greece, has been shared on Facebook with captions implying that the country is currently facing nationwide protests.

One Facebook post sharing the footage on 6 September 2026 said: “GREECE IS PARALYZED; airports at a standstill, ports at a standstill, factories at a standstill, trains at a standstill, EVERYTHING IS AT A STANDSTILL.” Another from a few days earlier said: “#Greece PARALYSED as massive PROTESTS erupt across the country.”

But the clip which is circulating is not recent—it’s from February 2025, when mass protests took place across the country—and there have been no recent reports of protests on a similar scale.