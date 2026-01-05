A video shared with claims about US military strikes on Venezuela actually dates from 2024

What was claimed A video showing explosions has been shared online with claims about recent US military strikes in the Port of Caracas and on Margarita Island in Venezuela. Our verdict This is misleading. This footage dates back to October 2024 and was filmed in Israel, not Venezuela.

A video has been shared online with captions about the recent US military strikes in Venezuela. But this video is from 2024, and was filmed in Israel, not Venezuela.

The video has been shared hundreds of times across X, Facebook and Instagram with the captions: “URGENT – VENEZUELA | CARACAS PORT & MARGARITA ISLAND. Reports circulating online claim that U.S. military strikes targeted specific military facilities and infrastructure in the Port of Caracas and on Margarita Island in the Caribbean” and “Media reports indicate a strike on the port of Caracas and Margarita Island in the Caribbean Sea, where a large number of military installations are located.” However using reverse image search tools Full Fact has traced the clip back to 1 October 2024, when various news outlets reported it showed Iranian missiles striking Israel's Nevatim Airbase.