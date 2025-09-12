UK's failure to sign AI Action statement undermines credibility

Press release from Tuesday 11 February 2025 . Full Fact's statement was reported in the BBC , the Guardian , Computer Weekly, and elsewhere. For press enquiries please contact our press team at press@fullfact.org .

Full Fact responds to the diplomatic declaration by the international AI Action Summit in Paris today which the UK Government has not signed.

The statement was signed by dozens of countries including France, China and India, committing those governments to an "open", "inclusive" and "ethical" approach to the developing AI.

The UK government said it had not been able to sign the agreement because of concerns about national security and "global governance."