Incorrect claims about arrest of ‘attempted mass shooter’ near Stamford Bridge stadium circulate online

These pictures and videos actually show a 16-year-old boy being arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.

Photos and videos show the arrest of an “attempted mass shooter” near Stamford Bridge stadium in west London.

Photos and videos of police officers standing next to a suspect lying face down on the pavement are circulating with claims they show the arrest of an “attempted mass shooter” near Stamford Bridge stadium after Fulham played Chelsea on Saturday, 30 August.

But this isn’t what the footage shows. The Metropolitan Police said in an online statement that a 16-year-old boy was arrested “on suspicion of possessing a realistic-looking imitation firearm in Fulham Broadway” and that no one was injured.

The statement continued: “We strongly advise people against sharing misinformation and images of anyone who has been arrested”.

The police confirmed to Full Fact that the statement refers to the same video being shared online.