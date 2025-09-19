Incorrect claims about arrest of ‘attempted mass shooter’ near Stamford Bridge stadium circulate online

Photos and videos of police officers standing next to a suspect lying face down on the pavement are circulating with claims they show the arrest of an “attempted mass shooter” near Stamford Bridge stadium after Fulham played Chelsea on Saturday, 30 August.
But this isn’t what the footage shows. The Metropolitan Police said in an online statement that a 16-year-old boy was arrested “on suspicion of possessing a realistic-looking imitation firearm in Fulham Broadway” and that no one was injured.
The statement continued: “We strongly advise people against sharing misinformation and images of anyone who has been arrested”.
The police confirmed to Full Fact that the statement refers to the same video being shared online.
Social media posts claiming the footage shows the arrest of an “attempted mass shooter” who was “wearing a helmet, had a vest on, armed with a gun and carrying extra ammunition” have been shared thousands of times in recent weeks.
The Metropolitan Police stated that the 16-year-old admitted possession of imitation firearms in interview and has since been referred to the Youth Offending Team for consideration of an appropriate out of court disposal. This refers to the different ways of resolving a situation without going to court.
The Metropolitan Police added on the day the footage was filmed that “one line of enquiry is that the boy was on his way to a comic convention”.
