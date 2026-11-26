A video shared on Facebook with claims it shows a “British Army convoy” spotted on a UK street late at night is fake and was generated using AI.

The clip, which has been shared on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, shows several green army vehicles driving down a street at night as onlookers film on their phones. Overlaid text says “BRITISH ARMY CONVOY SPOTTED AT MIDNIGHT”.

One obvious clue that the clip was generated using AI is that seven seconds into the video a truck can be seen driving backwards onto a pavement before vanishing. Google’s SynthID detector says that the video contains an AI watermark which suggests that it was made or edited using Google AI.

Before sharing content like this that you come across online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our misinformation toolkit has tips on how to do this.