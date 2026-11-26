False. These clips actually show a procession in Derby marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. We’ve not seen any mention of Sharia law in these videos or others showing the same event.

Videos show Pakistani Muslims taking to the streets of a UK town calling for the implementation of Sharia law.

Screenshots taken from videos showing a religious procession marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad have been ‘liked’ thousands of times online with false claims they show Muslims calling for Sharia law.

The screenshots have been shared on X and Facebook with captions claiming: “Pakistani Muslims have taken to the streets of a UK town where they form the majority, calling for the implementation of Sharia law.”

But that isn’t what the screenshots show.

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Using a reverse image search, Full Fact traced the stills back to two videos posted on TikTok at the end of October that featured overlaid text saying “Derby milaad jaloos” and “Derby milaad jaloos 2026”. The same account posted several other videos showing similar scenes with the same overlaid text, the earliest of which was posted on 23 August.

We geolocated several of the videos to streets in Derby, and found a post from Derby Jamia Mosque about its annual “Milad Un Nabi procession (Jaloos)” in August this year (“Milad Un Nabi” translates as birth of the Prophet).

The post said the “46th annual milad sharif celebration” would take place on Sunday 23 August, and that a “procession” would start at 12pm.

When we contacted the mosque it confirmed the video showed its annual Milaad Jaloos procession to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It said the people in the video were not calling for Sharia law.

We also couldn’t see any mention of Sharia law in these videos or others showing the same event.

Sharia generally refers to a system of guidance based on Islamic principles and teachings. There are some Sharia councils in the UK, but the government has said they have no legal status or authority under civil law.

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, deputy director of the Centre for the Study of Islam in the UK at Cardiff University, also identified the videos as showing “a religious procession singing praise songs of the Prophet Muhammad” in Arabic, Urdu, and Punjabi.

He told Full Fact: “The first video with the men on the back of a truck is in Urdu. They are chanting 'his name will be always mentioned and remembered’, a common praise in honour of the Prophet.

“The second video where everyone is walking is in Punjabi. There is a familiar Arabic refrain 'ya nabi salam alayka' ('salutations on you dear Prophet') and then at least one line of the Punjabi is 'the beloved of Aminah (mother of the Prophet) has risen like the moon.”

Miscaptioned footage is a common form of misinformation we see online and it’s important to consider whether a post shows what it claims before sharing it. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this.