False. The image has been edited with AI tools. Asda said claims it removed the word ‘Christmas’ from its trees this year are “categorically false”.

An image that appears to show boxes of “Diwali Trees” being sold at Asda has been widely shared on social media. But the photo isn’t real and has been edited with artificial intelligence to change the name of the product.

The altered picture has been shared on X and Instagram with the caption: “What the hell is going on in ASDAs ? No mention of Christmas.”

The post seems to have originated as a joke, and while many people engaging with it seem to understand that, others seem to think it’s real. One person commented: “Merry Christmas boycott Asda don’t use them anyway”. Another account added: “Won’t be shopping there”.

An Asda spokesperson confirmed the image was fake and told Full Fact that “any post that claims that Asda is not selling or has removed the word 'Christmas' from its trees this year is categorically false. Asda's Christmas trees are available in stores and online.”

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OpenAI’s detector told us the image contains an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating it was made or edited with OpenAI tools.

Visual clues the photo has been manipulated include gibberish text on the nearby Jaffa Cakes display box and the fact that the product names and descriptions for the trees are identical across all three boxes, despite them being various sizes and showing different pictures of the tree inside. The product description that the trees are “scorched with warm white LED lights” also doesn’t make sense.

The George website does not list any product under the name “Diwali Tree”.

We traced the original image, which does not have the “Diwali Tree” branding on the boxes, to a Facebook page that uploaded the photo last year.

We’ve previously written about false claims that Cadbury is selling an “Eid egg” and misleading claims that Tesco is no longer celebrating Christmas after it rebranded all its trees to “evergreen trees”.

It’s important to consider whether what you see on social media is genuine before sharing it with others. Our toolkit can help you do this.