Tesco hasn’t rebranded all its Christmas trees to ‘evergreen trees’

What was claimed Tesco is not celebrating Christmas this year, rebranding its Christmas trees as “evergreen” or “alpine” trees. Our verdict This is misleading. The retailer describes at least one of its trees as “evergreen”, but it continues to sell other artificial trees labelled as Christmas trees on its website.

Recent social media posts have claimed retailer Tesco is “no longer celebrating Christmas,” that they “have decided to REBRAND their Christmas trees to ‘Evergreen” or claim they are not selling Christmas trees at all. This is misleading.

While the pictures show genuine Tesco products that don’t appear to include the word “Christmas”, a search on the retailer’s website reveals an array of artificial trees and decor which are described as “Christmas” products. A Tesco spokesperson told Full Fact the “evergreen” tree product was described as such “to make it clear which type of Christmas tree is inside the box and help customers to distinguish between the many Christmas trees in the range”.

