Video of butchers’ inflatable falsely linked to Muslims
What was claimed
A video shows English butchers parading a giant inflatable pork chop to protest against Muslims in the UK.
Our verdict
False. A giant inflatable rib of beef was part of the Worshipful Company of Butchers’ entry in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London.
A video of butchers parading a giant inflatable meat cut through London has been shared online with false claims that it was a protest against Muslims in the UK.
The video, which garnered over 20,000 likes on Facebook, has overlaid text saying: “English butchers parade a giant inflatable pork chop against the MUSLIM invasion of the UK”.
It has also been widely shared on X, with one post saying it showed English butchers “Protesting Muslim demands for Halal only meat shops with no pork sold!!”
The video is real, but it doesn’t show an anti-Muslim protest—and it wasn’t an inflatable pork chop either, it was an inflatable rib of beef according to the Worshipful Company of Butchers, who took it round the City of London as part of their participation in the Lord Mayor’s Show procession in London on 14 November 2026.
The Lord Mayor’s Show is an annual street parade held to celebrate the new Lord Mayor of London taking office. The Worshipful Company of Butchers is one of the City of London’s livery companies, which are historic trade associations.
We located the clip in the viral posts to Victoria Embankment, near the junction with Temple Place, which is on the parade route. The BBC broadcast the full procession live.
The inflatable rib of beef represented the meat trade in the parade. It wasn’t part of any kind of protest.
It’s important to check where a video comes from before sharing it. Our misinformation toolkit can help you make sure that a video is being shared in its proper context.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the display was part of the Worshipful Company of Butchers’ entry in the London’s Lord Mayor’s Show, not a protest against Muslims.
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