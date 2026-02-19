Princess Anne’s husband hasn’t announced he’s ‘donating his entire fortune to charity’

19 February 2026

A post on Facebook claims Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, has announced he is giving away his “entire fortune” to charity.

We can find no evidence of him making any such announcement.

The post claims: “In a move that has left us in awe, Timothy Laurence has announced he is donating his entire fortune to charity and returning to the simple home where his journey first began.”

We’ve found no such announcement on the Buckingham Palace website, where news about the Princess Royal and her engagements is published. Nor are there any credible media reports of Sir Tim announcing or planning to announce this.

Nearly identically worded posts about the US singer Jon Bon Jovi and actress Emma Watson have also been shared on Facebook. These posts all feature similar images, which appear to be AI-generated.

