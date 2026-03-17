BBC corrects misreported energy bills figure

BBC News has corrected a live blog post which gave an incorrect figure for the amount an average household can expect to save due to an upcoming reduction in energy bills.

The post claimed the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a press conference on Monday that “energy bills will be capped to the end of June, saving the average household £170”.

He actually said: “We have capped energy bills until the end of June, saving the average household £117.”

The energy price cap limits the maximum amount that can be charged for each unit of gas and electricity and standing charge if you’re on a standard variable tariff. It is set to fall in April by £117 a year for a typical household with a dual-fuel bill paying by direct debit.