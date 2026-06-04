Katie Lam wrongly claims welfare has exceeded income tax ‘for the first time ever’

False. Welfare payments have been higher than income tax receipts for at least the last 16 years.

For the first time ever, the amount the government spends on benefits is more than the amount it receives in income tax.

The Conservative MP and Opposition Assistant Whip, Katie Lam, has repeated a false claim about tax and benefits that we fact checked last month.

Speaking on the World at One [31m00s] on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday, Ms Lam said: “We’re now in a situation for the first time ever where the amount that we are paying in benefits is more than the government is taking in income tax.”

This isn’t correct, as both the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) have confirmed with us.