The PM hasn’t said state pension will be reduced in April 2026

What was claimed Keir Starmer says the government is cutting the state pension in April 2026 to 80% of its current value. Our verdict False. The government’s commitment to the ‘triple lock’ guarantees that the state pension increases annually, and we’ve seen no evidence to suggest that it is going down next year.

Videos circulating online claim that from April 2026 the government is adjusting the state pension so that pensioners will receive “80% of the current amount”. The clips go on to claim that this will reduce the weekly payment from £221 to £177. But this isn’t true. The government said in April that it has an “ironclad commitment” to the ‘triple lock’, which guarantees that the state pension increases annually by the highest of inflation, earnings growth or 2.5%. This means that the state pension will increase next year, and we’ve seen no evidence to suggest the government has any plans to make such a major change to a system that’s generally been in place since 2011.

The videos feature a voice that sounds like the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer claiming “significant adjustments to the state pension” will come in from April 2026. The videos claim this is part of a “national reform aimed at balancing the country’s budget and shifting financial support toward the working age population”. But there are clear signs that the audio of the Prime Minister in these clips is not genuine. The cadence of the audio is extremely even, the intonation sounds stiff and unnatural, and some words are pronounced unusually, such as £177 read as “one seventy seven” and April pronounced “Apri”, which suggests they are very likely to be AI-generated from misspelt text.