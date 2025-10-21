The PM hasn’t said state pension will be reduced in April 2026

This means that the state pension will increase next year, and we’ve seen no evidence to suggest the government has any plans to make such a major change to a system that’s generally been in place since 2011.
The videos feature a voice that sounds like the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer claiming “significant adjustments to the state pension” will come in from April 2026.
The videos claim this is part of a “national reform aimed at balancing the country’s budget and shifting financial support toward the working age population”.
But there are clear signs that the audio of the Prime Minister in these clips is not genuine.
The cadence of the audio is extremely even, the intonation sounds stiff and unnatural, and some words are pronounced unusually, such as £177 read as “one seventy seven” and April pronounced “Apri”, which suggests they are very likely to be AI-generated from misspelt text.
Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts
Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.
How much will the state pension be in 2026?
The £221 a week figure given for the current state pension is also wrong.
The full basic state pension is for men born before 6 April 1951 and women born before 6 April 1953. It is currently £176.45 per week.
The full new state pension, for men born on or after 6 April 1951 and women born on or after 6 April 1953, is currently £230.25 a week.
We recently investigated several such videos falsely claiming that the UK government or other authorities are introducing new measures to limit personal freedoms, which have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. We found over a dozen TikTok accounts had been involved in sharing the videos. After we contacted the social media platform, it told us that all of them had been banned for breaching its rules, which do not allow “misinformation that could cause significant harm to individuals or society”.
It’s important to consider whether information you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing it. Our toolkit provides some advice about how to do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the government’s commitment to the ‘triple lock’ guarantees that the state pension increases annually.
Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.