No requirement to notify your own cash withdrawals to HMRC, contrary to online claims

HMRC confirmed there is no such requirement to notify cash withdrawals to them. It’s true that banks may require some advance notice for large cash withdrawals, as well as identification and more information about the withdrawal.

People can no longer take cash out of the bank and have to give HMRC advance notice if they are withdrawing cash of £3,000 or more, as well as providing evidence of how it will be spent.

A video on social media with 1,500 shares wrongly claims a person can no longer withdraw certain sums of cash from their bank account without first notifying HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). But this is not true.

In the clip, a man speaking to the camera says: “If you want to withdraw your cash from the bank, you are now not allowed, basically, especially if it’s at large sums, and I’m talking only £3,000 or more, that you have to notify HMRC that you’re withdrawing that money, and you need to be able to supply evidence and why, basically, what you’re using it for, and the proof and evidence that you’ve used it for the purpose that you’ve declared what you’re using it [sic].”

It has been shared with the caption: “Not allowed to take cash out the bank #uk”.

But it is not true that people have to notify HMRC when withdrawing cash, including sums of £3,000, and there have been no recent changes to this effect.

When approached, HMRC told Full Fact that “there are no rules requiring taxpayers to report cash withdrawals to HMRC”, but added that “individual banks may have their own rules around cash withdrawals”.

It’s true that many banks have limits on how much cash can be withdrawn per day from cash machines, and they may have certain requirements for large cash withdrawals in-person at a branch, such as providing extra information about the withdrawal and advance notice to ensure enough cash is in stock. We have seen some evidence that banks may not always be able to fulfil large cash withdrawals.

The Financial Conduct Authority told Full Fact that most banks have daily limits on cash withdrawals, such as at cash machines, for operational reasons and that these are set by individual banks based on several factors. Banks must also comply with regulations to prevent financial crime, such as identifying and verifying customers, as well as protecting them from fraud and scams.

We’ve contacted the account sharing this Facebook video for comment, and will update this article if we receive a response.