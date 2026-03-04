Is inflation up or down under Labour?

It’s true that the CPI measure of inflation has fallen in recent months, but it’s still higher than it was when Labour came to power.

There have been six cuts in interest rates since the general election, the fastest pace in reduction in 17 years, and inflation has fallen.

Her message today has been that her so-called plan is working, but what is the reality? Inflation up.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves, and the Conservative shadow chancellor, Sir Mel Stride, seemed to contradict each other about inflation during the Commons debate over the Spring Forecast yesterday.

Ms Reeves said it had fallen, but Sir Mel said it was up. How can this be?