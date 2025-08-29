Video showing cruise ship spilling waste into the sea isn’t real

What was claimed A video shows a luxury cruise ship caught on camera releasing waste directly into the sea. Our verdict This video isn’t real and was almost certainly AI-generated. There are discrepancies in the way the physics of the environment and ship are depicted, and a watermark suggests it was created using OpenAI’s video generation software.

A video shared online with claims it depicts a “luxury cruise ship” discharging waste directly into the sea isn’t real, and was almost certainly generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The footage circulating on social media shows two angles of what seems to be a cruise liner, with dark brown sludge pouring out of openings at the front and what appears to be the back. A caption shared alongside the video says: “A massive luxury cruise ship was caught on camera releasing what appears to be waste water directly into the sea! “Is this the price we pay for luxury vacations? Environmentalists are outraged, and this footage is going viral.”

While to some the footage might seem obviously fake, many on social media appear to have taken it at face value and believed it is real. Facebook users commenting on the video said it was “awful” and “disgusting” and that the cruise ship owners should face “triple fines”. Content which is generated by AI, often referred to as ‘AI slop’, can be unconvincing to some but still catch out others, particularly more casual internet users. We’ve written more about why we fact check certain claims on social media in this blog.

Join 72,330 people who trust us to check the facts Subscribe to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Subscribe