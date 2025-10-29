Video appearing to show Hurricane Melissa from above is AI

This video isn’t genuine. It has been generated using artificial intelligence.

A video being shared widely across social media platforms, which appears to show the eye of Hurricane Melissa filmed from a plane, is an AI creation.

The clip, which has been circulating on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, ahead of the hurricane’s landfall in Jamaica, appears to show the view of someone filming from a porthole window in a plane.

It seems to show the eye of the hurricane, with a huge doughnut-shaped swirling cloud beneath the plane.