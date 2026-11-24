The video actually shows an annual torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of King Louis XVI, organised by French royalists.

A video shows thousands of Christians gathering in the heart of Paris, openly celebrating their faith in Jesus Christ.

A video of a night-time march in Paris has been shared thousands of times on Instagram, with suggestions that it shows a Christian procession.

The video was shared in a post captioned “Thousands of Christians are gathering in the heart of Paris, openly celebrating their faith in Jesus Christ.”

But the clip actually shows an annual torchlight procession which was reportedly attended by around 500 people in January 2025, in commemoration of King Louis XVI. In the video, people are chanting “France, youth, royalty” and “Paris, Paris, royalists” [translated from French].

The original video appears to have been posted on TikTok on 18 January 2025 with overlaid text saying “The torchlight march begins with chants of royalist slogans glorifying Louis XVI under high security” [translated from French]. It includes the hashtag #actionfrancaise.

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What is the procession actually about?

Action Française is a far-right, monarchist and nationalist political movement. It describes its goals as working towards the restoration of monarchy in France and defending national interests.

A Facebook page called Souvenir de Louis XVI has posted about organising a march in Paris in remembrance of King Louis XVI every year since 2020. Souvenir de Louis XVI has been linked to Action Française.

The French monarch was executed on 21 January 1793, a day that symbolises the end of the traditional French monarchy, which was abolished in September 1792 when it was replaced by the First French Republic.

While the post sharing the video suggests it shows a Christian procession, with “French flags, crosses, and crowds united by faith”, the annual march is primarily a royalist event centred on King Louis XVI and promoting anti-Republican ideals—though the Souvenir de Louis XVI page has promoted masses held across France to commemorate the day.

In a longer video of the 2025 event, some organisers can be heard addressing the crowd before the march begins behind a portrait of Louis XVI, proclaiming that their gathering testifies to their attachment to the late monarch and to French royalty more generally.

One attendee described the day as having a sacred, almost religious dimension, with the Souvenir page describing Louis XVI as a martyr and Action Française saying “The traditional, Christian, hereditary, decentralised, and representative monarchy shaped France and led it to its zenith” [translated from French]. And in the longer video of the full gathering, there is one flag with a religious message, depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus. But a Facebook post from Souvenir de Louis XVI calls on people who identify as patriots, royalists and nationalists, and the focus of the march is on Louis XVI.

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