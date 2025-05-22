Is the government on track to reduce net migration?

What does the pledge mean?

Net migration refers to the difference between the numbers of people coming to the UK to live (immigration), compared to the numbers of people leaving the UK to live elsewhere (emigration).

When net migration is positive—meaning more people are immigrating than emigrating—this adds to the UK’s population, which the latest data estimates was around 68 million people in mid-2023.

Estimates of long-term international migration are published twice a year by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). A ‘long-term international migrant’ is defined as someone who has moved country of residence for a period of at least 12 months, so these figures exclude those entering the UK for a short period of time, such as workers on a six-month seasonal worker visa, students enrolled for courses of less than a year, and visitors who require a visa.

Estimates are currently produced using a combination of data sources, including border and visa data, travel information, and tax data, though it’s worth noting that this method is relatively new, and currently still in development. Net migration estimates are currently published with a roughly five-month lag, and are subject to revision as more data becomes available and as methods improve.

Labour’s manifesto did not set a specific target level to reduce net migration to, nor a specific timeframe over which this reduction would be measured. But in May 2025, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to reduce net migration “significantly” by the end of the parliament, without committing to a specific figure.

We have asked the Home Office for clarification on this and will update this article if we get a response.