Is the government on track to introduce supervised toothbrushing schemes for children?

What does the pledge mean?
Supervised toothbrushing is a programme where children, typically in school, brush their teeth while observed by an adult, typically their teacher.
This pledge would see schemes like this implemented in primary schools and nurseries across the country, in areas the government identifies as having the “highest need”.
The intention behind these programmes is to help children learn to brush their teeth properly and, ultimately, relieve pressure on the NHS.
This is because tooth decay is the most common reason for children aged five to nine to be admitted to hospital in England, and brushing with a fluoride toothpaste is a good means of preventing it.
Research published in 2024 found that children living in areas with high levels of deprivation are three times more likely to have severe tooth decay requiring a hospital visit.
What progress has been made?
The national supervised toothbrushing scheme was launched on 7 March 2025.
It was rolled out nationally in early-years settings, such as nurseries and schools, for children aged three to five, living in the “most deprived areas of England”—which we can reasonably consider are areas of highest need.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has told Full Fact that 147 upper tier local authorities—like county councils and London boroughs—have agreed to take part. According to a DHSC press release, this means up to 600,000 children will benefit.
The government has distributed £11 million to local authorities for 2025/26 to help them deliver the schemes. Funding for subsequent years is not yet determined.
Schools in these areas will be able to sign up voluntarily, however, local authorities will be expected to identify and encourage schools in “target areas” to enrol.
Household goods manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive, in partnership with the government, will provide local authorities with 23 million toothbrushes and toothpastes over the next five years.
Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock confirmed on X that as of 17 September 2025, 2 million products had been delivered.