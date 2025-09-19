Is the government on track to introduce supervised toothbrushing schemes for children?

What does the pledge mean?

Supervised toothbrushing is a programme where children, typically in school, brush their teeth while observed by an adult, typically their teacher.

This pledge would see schemes like this implemented in primary schools and nurseries across the country, in areas the government identifies as having the “highest need”.

The intention behind these programmes is to help children learn to brush their teeth properly and, ultimately, relieve pressure on the NHS.

This is because tooth decay is the most common reason for children aged five to nine to be admitted to hospital in England, and brushing with a fluoride toothpaste is a good means of preventing it.

Research published in 2024 found that children living in areas with high levels of deprivation are three times more likely to have severe tooth decay requiring a hospital visit.