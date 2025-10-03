Has the government introduced new criminal sanctions against water companies that break the law?

What does the pledge mean?

Water, sanitation and drainage services are supplied by privately-owned companies in England and Wales. These services are regulated by various bodies. In England, the Environment Agency enforces environmental standards in respect of water companies’ wastewater and sewage discharges.

Provisions already existed for the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales and the Drinking Water Inspectorate to bring criminal charges against water companies and their executives for environmental or safety breaches. These could include offences under the Water Industry Act 1991, such as supplying water unfit for human consumption, or the Environment Act 1995, such as discharging sewage into water in breach of permit conditions.

In early 2025, the Labour government said there was a “high evidential bar” that needed to be met before criminal charges could be brought by these bodies, and added “obstructing the regulators was not always punishable by imprisonment, or triable in the Crown Court”. It said that since 1996, the year the Environment Agency was founded, only five people had been prosecuted for obstruction offences into pollution incidents, two of whom successfully appealed.

Labour’s manifesto did not specify exactly what new criminal charges it would allow regulators to bring for persistent law breaches by water companies or which specific laws it believed were being “persistently” breached.

However, in the July 2024 King’s Speech, the government announced its intent to introduce a Water (Special Measures) Bill to “strengthen regulation to ensure water bosses face personal criminal liability for lawbreaking”.