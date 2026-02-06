How many more GPs has the government recruited?

This figure is based on a headcount of GPs recruited through a specific scheme, not the overall net increase in GPs working for the NHS. There were just over 1,300 more fully qualified FTE GPs working for the NHS in September 2025 compared to the same time the previous year.

In recent months the government has made many claims about the number of extra GPs it has recruited to the health service in England.

Between October and December last year, the Prime Minister, health secretary and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) all said the government had put over 2,500 more GPs into general practice.

And the figure has risen since then. At Prime Minister’s Questions last week, the Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy claimed the government had “recruited 3,000 more GPs”.

But has it? That depends on what you think the government means—because the actual rise in the overall number of full-time GPs in the NHS is smaller.

We know where the figure comes from. Last year the DHSC confirmed with us that an earlier version referred to the number of GPs hired through the Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme (ARRS).

The ARRS allows primary care networks (groups of neighbouring GP practices) to hire more staff by covering their salaries and some of the other associated costs. From October 2024 onwards the government expanded the scheme to include recently qualified GPs themselves.

And it is true that the figures up to the end of September 2025 show a total of 2,533 GPs were confirmed to have been hired under the scheme since its expansion, while in more recent data up to the end of December 2025, this total had risen to 3,073.

But there are some important things to bear in mind here.

Firstly, these numbers are headcounts, so they include GPs hired on a part-time basis. The actual number of full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs claimed for under the scheme is less.

Secondly, the headcount figure represents the total number of individual GPs recruited under ARRS over the entire period, so it counts some GPs who are not currently employed under the scheme. The ARRS data shows that in November 2025, the most recent month for which data is available, there were 2,122 GPs recorded as working for the scheme, representing 1,416 full-time equivalent GPs. These numbers are often revised as new ARRS claims come in month by month.