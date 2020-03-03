Avoiding social contact and changing how you wash clothes are not official guidance on avoiding the new coronavirus

Official Public Health England advice does not recommend any of these things.

To minimise the risk of catching the new coronavirus, you should use public transport only when necessary, avoid kissing and shaking hands, and make visitors wash their hands as soon as they enter your house.

This is not NHS advice on limiting the spread of the new coronavirus. It comes from advice on stopping the spread of germs generally.

The NHS recommends washing your underwear and towels at 60C or 40C with a bleach-based laundry product to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

An ‘essential guide’ to minimising your risk of catching the Covid-19 coronavirus published by the Daily Mail includes several recommendations that have not been advised by UK health authorities, including one piece of advice that is misleadingly attributed to the NHS’ coronavirus response.

The article says: “According to the NHS all underwear, towels and household linen should be washed at 60C or 40C with a bleach-based laundry product to prevent microbes spreading.”

This is not NHS advice on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. This advice appears in NHS guidance on preventing germs spreading in general, which was last updated in 2017 and is not specifically about the new coronavirus. There is nothing about washing clothes in the official NHS or government guidance pages about Covid-19. Public Health England, which is in charge of giving advice to the public, confirmed to Full Fact that it had not released this guidance.

The actual Public Health England advice on how to minimise the risk of being infected with the new coronavirus can be read here.

The Daily Mail’s guide adds that using a dryer on “high heat for more than 28 minutes can also kill harmful micro-organisms—though you could also hang up your washing outdoors in direct sunlight, which has disinfecting properties.”

This appears to come from an article in TIME magazine in February 2017, based on an interview with professor of microbiology Chuck Gerba which discusses how best to kill germs in clothes. The article was written almost three years before the Covid-19 outbreak began. It also specifies that this is something you only need to do if someone in your household is sick.

The Daily Mail guide also includes advice that goes well beyond what public health authorities currently recommend. For example, it advises people to use public transport “only if necessary” and warns they will not be safe staying at home as “family and friends can easily bring in the virus”.

“To reduce this threat, institute a handwashing rule for everyone as soon as they enter the house,” the guide says, adding there should preferably be one hand towel for each person.

It also said elderly people “should be encouraged to limit their outings and social contact and insist that visitors wash their hands upon arrival.”

Public Health England confirmed to us they have not issued any guidance on limiting social contact, or avoiding public transport.

Professor Paul Cosford, Emeritus Medical Director at Public Health England, said there needs to be a “common-sense approach” to tackling coronavirus, including regularly washing hands and staying at home if you are unwell.

He added that, if the virus spreads, other recommendations may be made including limiting social activity, keeping families at home if anyone has symptoms or restricting access to venues where large numbers of people attend. However, these are not currently in place.

The official guidance says that most people “can continue to go to work, school and other public places”. It says that people should only stay away from public places and self-isolate if advised to by the 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional. Most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places, and use public transport.

The NHS advice does say that washing your hands with soap and water often, and avoiding people who are unwell, can help stop the Covid-19 coronavirus from spreading. It does not say it is necessary to insist everyone who visits your home wash their hands as soon as they enter, or that you will not be safe at home.

The Daily Mail guidance also includes avoiding kissing and shaking hands when greeting people. Public Health England has not advised this. We’ve looked into the handshake claim already, when The Sun wrongly attributed the advice to the NHS last month.

What should you do?

At the current time NHS guidance recommends covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve, rather than your hands, when you cough or sneeze and putting used tissues in the bin immediately, to prevent the virus spreading.

You should wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser gel if they are not available, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. You should not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands aren’t clean .

If you have recently returned from China or a number of other countries, depending on whether you have symptoms or not, the NHS has different advice.

Public Health England advises those returning from the Hubei province of China in the last 14 days—or Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy and specific zones in South Korea since 19 February—to stay indoors, avoid contact with others and call NHS 111 or use the online 111 service, even if they do not have symptoms.

If you think you might have the new coronavirus, then there are steps the NHS recommends you take.

The government’s coronavirus action plan has urged the public to reduce the “impact and spread of misinformation” by using information from trusted NHS and government sources.

As noted above, the current guidance may change if the virus spreads further. We will update this article if it does.