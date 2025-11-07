Covid-19 vaccines do not contain ‘cancer-causing’ SV40 monkey virus

What was claimed The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines contain “cancer-causing SV40”, a virus which was used in experiments to cause mice to develop tumours. Our verdict This is not correct. The vaccine does not contain the SV40 virus, which has been used to induce cancer in laboratory animals. It uses a fragment of the SV40 DNA sequence, which does not cause cancer or produce an infectious virus.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines do not contain a “cancer-causing” infectious monkey virus, contrary to a video circulating online. In a video on Facebook, which has been shared 10,000 times, and on Instagram where it has over 21,000 likes , Professor Angus Dalgleish, an oncologist, says: “The Pfizers [sic] are all full of SV40. SV40 was what in my day we put into mice to make them grow tumours so we could pour chemotherapy into them to see if it worked for the tumours.” A more direct claim is made in the headline added to the video, which says: “Professor Angus Dalglesh [sic]: Big Pharma is “evil” for putting the cancer-causing SV40 into their jabs.” However, claims that the Pfizer vaccine contains “cancer-causing SV40” are not correct. Infectious SV40 virus—which stands for Simian Virus 40, a DNA virus present in species of monkeys—is not present in the Pfizer vaccine.

The SV40 virus can induce cancer in laboratory animals. It was investigated as a possible cause of cancer in humans by a group of scientists in 2012. On their assessment of the evidence, SV40 was ‘not classifiable as to its carcinogenicity to humans’. However, the virus itself simply isn’t present in the Pfizer vaccine. Instead, the vaccine contains a small, inactive piece of DNA related to SV40, known as an “SV40 enhancer sequence”.

Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.