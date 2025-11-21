The government is not going to track people’s shopping and fine them for buying unhealthy food

The government will enforce healthy shopping habits by fining people whose loyalty cards or digital receipts show they buy too much unhealthy food.

A series of Facebook videos viewed tens of thousands of times are falsely claiming that the government is about to begin monitoring people’s diet through their supermarket loyalty cards or digital receipts. We’ve seen similar videos on TikTok too.

One Facebook video, which carries a “Generated By AI” warning, but which has evidently been believed by a number of people in the comments, is presented like a TV news report, with a voiceover that mimics the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

In it, the voice says: “They’re coming for your shopping basket. Starting December 2025, every supermarket in Britain will link loyalty cards to a national health database. Yes, your groceries will now decide your health score. If you buy too many sugary drinks, crisps, or fatty foods, your basket could trigger a red alert. Repeat that offence within a month and you'll face a £120 fine under the new healthy basket bill.”

But this is false. The government has made no such announcement, and there is no “healthy basket bill”. The British Retail Consortium, a trade association which counts most of the UK’s largest supermarkets as members, also confirmed with Full Fact that the information in this video is not true.