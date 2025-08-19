Robert F Kennedy Jr wrong about mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness

What was claimed mRNA vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like Covid and flu. Our verdict This is not correct—mRNA vaccines have been proven to be effective against Covid-19. No mRNA flu vaccines have been approved yet, but one was more effective than standard flu vaccines in a recent trial. What was claimed mRNA vaccines encourage new mutations in respiratory viruses. Our verdict This is misleading. Experts say mutations occur randomly in nature and while immunity may drive the evolution of new viral variants, this is not specific to mRNA vaccines but true of other vaccines and natural infection too. 1 of 2 claims

The US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced on 5 August that his department would stop funding research into mRNA vaccines—and in doing so made misleading claims about them. In a post on X, he said “We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted […] because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.” He went on to say in the attached video: “This dynamic drives a phenomenon called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.” This is a misleading description of the effectiveness of the vaccines and how they work.



The vaccines have been proven to be highly effective against Covid-19 disease and Phase 3 trial results suggest that at least one mRNA vaccine is effective against flu. The claim that mRNA vaccines encourage mutations in the virus is also misleading. The virus may evolve resistance to mRNA vaccines, but this happens in response to other vaccines too, as well as to natural immunity when people get infected. Our conclusions about Mr Kennedy’s comments are shared by leading scientists around the world.

As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don't perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. Here's the problem: mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomenon called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine. Robert F Kennedy Jr –

An antigen is something that produces an immune response in the body, whether it’s a pathogen or a vaccine. So Mr Kennedy seems not to be saying that mRNA vaccines fail to prevent people getting ill with Covid, but rather that they cause more problems later on by encouraging mutations. A range of experts have said this argument is misleading, although the reasons why depend on exactly what he meant. If Mr Kennedy’s claim that an mRNA vaccine “encourages new mutations” was intended to suggest that mRNA vaccines cause mutations, or make them more likely to occur, then this is not correct. Mutations occur randomly in nature, including in viruses, but there is no known mechanism by which a vaccine might make mutations more likely. Dr Peter Hotez, an expert in vaccine development told factcheck.org that no “single mutation” had ever rendered an mRNA vaccine ineffective. A specialist in infectious disease research, Dr Michael Osterholm, said: “The idea that it [the vaccine] drives the potential for mutations is simply not true.”