Have 35,000 people been ‘detained and removed’ from the UK under Labour?

This is misleading. While there were around 35,000 immigration returns during Labour’s first year in government, most were not detained or forcibly removed. Government data shows that only around a quarter of these departures were “enforced” returns.

The government has detained and removed over 35,000 people with no right to be here.

In a recent post on X the home secretary Shabana Mahmood MP claimed that the government “has detained and removed over 35,000 people with no right to be here”.

The post included footage showing several people being escorted onto buses or aircraft by what appear to be immigration enforcement officers.

However, this is misleading, based on the government’s own data, which shows the majority of those included in this figure were not both “detained and removed”, but instead left the UK voluntarily—in some cases without the government’s involvement or knowledge.

According to Home Office statistics, just over 35,000 immigration returns took place during Labour’s first year in government (5 July 2024 to 4 July 2025). But only 9,115 of these were “enforced returns”—the category of return which includes people who were removed from detention.